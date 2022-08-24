Congress Launches 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra

While Congress is trying to leverage this campaign to defeat Modi and his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is difficult to defeat him.

By Rakesh Raman

More than 150 civil society organisations, humanitarian campaigns, and social activists have decided to support the opposition party Congress which has planned to organize an all-India protest march “Bharat Jodo Yatra” to highlight the failure of the Modi regime.

Congress has announced the Bharat Jodo Yatra or “unite India march,” which will begin on September 7 from Kanyakumari and culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers.

The Yatra will be led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the Yatra later, as she is unwell at present. While Congress mainly operates from Twitter, this is the first major field protest by Congress after many years.

The objective of this campaign is to engage with the voters and inform them about the divisive actions of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his government, although Modi operates as a one-man government.

Congress complains that Modi is attacking democratic institutions in the country and running hate campaigns to divide people on religious lines to gain undue electoral advantages.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will also make people aware of the fact that because of the anti-people policies of the Modi regime, the country is facing unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, and civil unrest.

While Congress is trying to leverage this campaign to defeat Modi and his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is difficult to defeat him because Modi knows how to win elections and how to form governments where he loses elections.

The main factors that will influence the 2024 Lok Sabha election results are selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), managed violence such as Pulwama terror attack, false pre-poll promises by politicians, bribes to voters, expensive advertisements to deceive the voters, corrupt media manipulation, and communal hate campaigns.

Meanwhile, Congress announced on August 23 that it has launched an exclusive website for its Bharat Jodo Yatra initiative.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.