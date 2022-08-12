Congress to Hold Mehangai Par Halla Bol Rally Against Modi Govt

While all the protests that Congress holds are insignificant, the party must know that a protest succeeds only if its top leaders are arrested from the protest sites and jailed for a few months or years.

By RMN News Service

India’s perpetual opposition party Congress, which is desperately trying to revive itself, will hold a ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol‘ rally against the unprecedented inflation under the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

After holding protests against inflation and unemployment in different parts of the country during August 17 to 23, the agitation will culminate in the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol‘ event on August 28 at the protest site Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

In a statement released on August 11, Congress said it will subsequently hold a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment. The state Congress units will also hold similar protests.

Earlier, on August 5, a Congress protest had flopped as the protesters failed to gherao Modi’s house as they had planned. After some feeble shouting on the roads, Congress leaders and workers went back to their homes to sleep.

The defunct Congress party mostly operates from Twitter to write irrelevant tweets against Modi. These useless tweets have no impact on Modi or his regime. Sometimes, the party of the old and the obsolete holds weak street protests but its messaging is totally flawed. In the absence of a strong opposition, Modi has been ruling the country for the past 8 years and will continue to rule for the next 8 years, at least.

