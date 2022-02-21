Covid Calamity Continues as Vaccination Programs Fail

Since most governments are corrupt, they are deliberately hiding the fact that the effect of vaccines (if any) is not permanent.

By RMN News Service

As of February 17, 2022, according to public data, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the world were 417 million and 5.8 million people have died. On February 3, 2022, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the world were 384 million and 5.7 million people had died.

On January 17, the number of cases was 326 million with 5.5 million deaths. Earlier, on December 31, 2021, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the world were 286 million and over 5.4 million people had died. On December 17, the total number of cases were 272 million and over 5.3 million people had died.

It shows that the number of cases and deaths are increasing rapidly because on November 30, 2021 the number of Covid cases in the world were 262 million and over 5.2 million people had died. Also, on November 18, there were 255 million cases and 5.1 million deaths. Earlier, on November 1, the cases were 219 million with 4.5 million deaths.

[ The Outbreak Reveals the Covid Calamity in the World ]

In other words, 186 million more cases were recorded in the past three months and 1.3 million people died in this period. The actual number of cases and deaths will be much larger if the authoritarian nations are asked to release real data truthfully.

The total number of vaccine doses given as of February 17, 2022 were 10.4 billion and people who are fully vaccinated are 4.2 billion, which is 55% of the world population. Most of the fully vaccinated people are in the developed parts of the world.

However, this data does not present the clear picture, as it does not reveal the number of people who have been infected after the vaccination and the number of people who got side effects or died after receiving the vaccine doses. The number of primary doses is also irrelevant because now the entire focus is on booster doses.

The data also does not inform us about the effect of vaccines on the new virus variants such as Omicron. Since the vaccination drives are terribly slow and haphazard, new virus variants will keep emerging while there is no vaccine for them. So, the virus in one form or another is going to persist. The infections and deaths are happening despite vaccination programs. The governments in different parts of the world are administering vaccines blindly and in a haste just to protect their political positions.

Since most governments are corrupt, they are deliberately hiding the fact that the effect of vaccines (if any) is not permanent. The effect of vaccines that were administered a few months ago is diminishing or has already ended. Therefore, the governments will have to start the entire vaccination programs again. The new programs may include primary doses or booster doses.

Since nearly 50% of the world population has not been fully vaccinated, the ongoing vaccination programs will also continue. Consequently, the Covid vaccination has become a never-ending rigmarole.