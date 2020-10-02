Covid Survivors Demand Free People’s Vaccine

Survivors of Covid-19 from 37 countries are among almost 1,000 people who have signed an open letter to pharmaceutical industry leaders calling for a ‘people’s vaccine’ and treatments that are available to all – free from patents.

The letter came on the eve of a high-level side event about the pandemic at the UN General Assembly in New York on 30 September.

The signatories include 242 Covid-19 survivors from South Africa to Finland and New Zealand to Brazil. They also include 190 people in 46 countries who have lost relatives to the virus, and 572 signatories with underlying health conditions that mean they are more likely to develop severe forms of Covid-19 and have a greater risk of dying from it.

The letter says: “Some of us have lost loved ones to this killer disease. Some of us have come close to death ourselves. Some of us are continuing to live in fear that contracting this disease would be fatal for us. We see no justification why your profit or monopolies should mean anyone else should go through this.”

It describes pharmaceutical corporations as “carrying on with business as usual – defending monopolies while refusing to share research and know-how” and calls on industry leaders to “ensure Covid-19 vaccines and treatments reach everyone who needs them by preventing monopolies, ramping up production and sharing knowledge.”

Pharmaceutical monopolies will restrict the production of effective vaccines and treatments to a small number of manufacturers, preventing the mass production that is needed to meet global demand. The letter demands that corporations immediately license vaccine technology and intellectual property rights to the WHO Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).

The letter was organized by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a global coalition of organizations and activists united under a common aim of campaigning for a people’s vaccine for Covid-19 that is based on shared knowledge and is freely available to everyone everywhere.

The Alliance is also calling on governments to make public funding for research and development of Covid-19 diagnostics, vaccines and treatments conditional on pharmaceutical companies sharing their knowledge and technology free from patents.

When an effective vaccine is available, the Alliance demands that doses are fairly distributed with priority given to health workers and other at-risk groups in all countries.