Defeat Biden Campaign: Insensitive Biden

Defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Defeat Biden Campaign

Insensitive Biden

With his malafide intentions and dirty commercial interests, Biden is hell-bent to extort money from India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi by hook or by crook under the garb of business or defence deals.

In this blatant criminal activity, Biden has been ignoring the advice of his colleagues and other world leaders who suggest him to take punitive actions against the autocratic Modi regime.

A slew of U.S. lawmakers urged Biden to raise the issue of increasing human rights violations and attacks on democratic institutions by the Modi regime in India. The appeal was made when Modi was visiting the U.S. in June 2023 as a state guest invited by Biden.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India.

In their letter dated June 20, 2023, the U.S. politicians assert that a series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.

The anger against Modi’s wrongdoings is so severe that a member of the U.S. House of Representatives – Rashida Tlaib – decided to boycott Modi’s address to a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable. I will be boycotting Modi’s joint address to Congress,” Rashida Tlaib tweeted on June 20.

Last year (2022), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced a resolution to condemn human rights violations and violations of international religious freedom in India, including those targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Adivasis, and other religious and cultural minorities.

The resolution called on the U.S. Secretary of State to designate India as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, which has been recommended by the independent, bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for the past three years. But the Biden administration ignored the resolution.

“Prime Minister Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity. I will NOT be attending Modi’s speech,” Rep. Ilhan Omar also tweeted on June 21.

Moreover, a former U.S. president Barack Obama also said on June 22 that India risks “pulling apart” if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised by the Biden administration with PM Modi.

As Modi has formed a gang of uncivilized politicians in his government, Nirmala Sitharaman – who is an unqualified minister in the Modi regime – accused Obama of bombing six Muslim-majority nations.

Since Obama belongs to Biden’s Democratic party, Modi’s minister implied that both Biden and Modi are enemies of the Muslim community. But dishonest Biden has not bothered to come in defence of Obama.

All the protests and appeals by the U.S. politicians and others against Modi do not have any impact on Biden who is perhaps the most dishonest U.S. leader. Dozens of reports even by the U.S. government have warned of serious corruption and human rights abuses by Modi and his government in India.

However, Biden has ignored all the disturbing findings in those reports so that he could extort money from Modi by way of selling U.S. products and services in India. It shows that Biden is colluding with Modi to harm Indians.

You can click here to go back to Defeat Biden Campaign Homepage

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email