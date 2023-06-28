Defeat Biden Campaign: Defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Defeat Biden Campaign

Introduction

As a journalist and social activist, I have introduced this microsite to expose the duplicity and dishonesty of the U.S. President Joe Biden. I am a victim of Biden’s collusion to encourage corruption and human rights violations in India.

All my appeals to the Biden administration and U.S. politicians to help restore democracy and protect citizens’ rights in India have fallen on deaf ears. A couple of times, the U.S. Department of State responded to my requests, but these were perfunctory responses which did not help improve the situation.

Like many other Indians, I have been facing constant threats including death threats for my editorial and social work because of Biden’s complicity in state crimes being committed in India.

Biden is so careless and cunning that he has been neglecting the advice of his own administration and world reports about increasing violations and persecution of different communities in India.

Biden is clearly responsible for the misery and sufferings of more than one billion people in India while his only aim is to extort money from India under the garb of trade deals as he has completely failed to stop economic downfall in the U.S.

As Biden has brought disaster to the U.S., he is inflicting a severe injury to India by intentionally overlooking the destruction of democracy and rather becoming a catalyst to promote autocracy in India.

With Biden’s illegal interference in the Indian political affairs and elections under the garb of diplomatic relations, he is committing a serious crime.

Therefore, he must go. With the “Defeat Biden” campaign, I urge the U.S. voters not to vote for Biden and his political outfit Democratic party. As I do not support or favour any other candidate or party, the U.S. voters must select and elect leaders who have respect for democratic values and human rights.

I will keep adding multimedia content, including different information sections, to the “Defeat Biden” campaign on this webpage and request all of you to support this selfless initiative to dethrone a man who destroys democracy and promotes dictatorship. So, stay tuned.

