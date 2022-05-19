Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Suddenly Resigns

By RMN News Service

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal resigned today (May 18) and submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Reports suggest that Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons.

He took over the office of LG on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, and served for more than five years. During his tenure, he had to face severe opposition from Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal who always blamed Baijal for obstructing his work.

While Kejriwal was relegated to a mere figurehead role, a new law of 2021 had given all the administrative powers of Delhi LG, Anil Baijal. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 made it clear that the term “government” in Delhi means the LG of Delhi and the elected government of Kejriwal cannot take any decision independently. In other words, the Kejriwal government will have to take LG’s consent before taking any executive action.

During the past few years, both Baijal and Kejriwal have completely destroyed Delhi where it has become difficult to live. Today, Delhi is buried under lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit.

In the absence of governance, the residents in all parts of Delhi are facing umpteen problems including the scarcity of basic amenities such as water, electricity, cleanliness, education, and health care.

The persisting conflicts between bureaucratic and political factions of the government have exacerbated the already disastrous situation in the national capital. Currently, Delhi is under the administrative control of different groups of rulers who are stepping on each other’s toes to run the affairs of the city haphazardly.

While the office of LG and the office of Kejriwal are required to work in complete harmony, they are mostly daggers drawn with each other. Kejriwal and his political colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are highly incompetent and lack administrative experience.

In order to hoodwink the Delhi voters, they always play dirty politics instead of providing clean governance. Kejriwal keeps deceiving the citizens by giving false advertisements to praise his own work.

The tired and retired LG Baijal keeps himself surrounded by corrupt bureaucrats – who instead of working as civil servants – behave as uncivil masters with the public. Baijal himself has such a laid-back approach that he has no interest in resolving public problems.

As a result, the people of Delhi are suffering and there is no hope that the new LG will make the situation better in Delhi.