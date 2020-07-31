Detention of Kashmir Leader Mehbooba Mufti Extended

By RMN News Service

The leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti will have to stay in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on her.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration today (July 31) extended her detention by another three months. Ms. Mufti among many other local leaders – who challenged the scrapping of Article 370 as well as other restrictions in J&K – was taken into preventive custody on August 5 last year when the government had revoked the Article. The J&K state was later divided into two union territories.

Today, a tweet at Ms. Mufti’s Twitter account confirmed the extension of her detention. “I’d like to confirm media reports that Ms Mufti’s PSA has been extended until November 2020. The petition challenging her unlawful detention has been pending in the Supreme Court of India since 26th February. Where does one seek justice?” the tweet stated.

Id like to confirm media reports that Ms Mufti’s PSA has been extended until November,2020. The petition challenging her unlawful detention has been pending in SC since 26th February. Where does one seek justice? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 31, 2020

The detention order of Ms. Mufti – a former chief minister of J&K – was scheduled to end on August 5, 2020. According to reports, Ms. Mufti – who demands autonomy and the continuation of special status for J&K – will continue to remain under detention for three more months at her official residence, which had been declared a subsidiary jail.

Of late, a number of other top J&K politicians, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, were released from custody.