Former UK PM Gordon Brown Appointed WHO Ambassador

Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom. Photo: WHO

Mr Brown has called on wealthy nations as well as the private sector to ensure the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today (September 20) the appointment of The Rt Hon Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister (PM) of the United Kingdom, as WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing. 

According to WHO, Mr Brown is widely credited with preventing a second Great Depression through his stewardship of the 2009 London G20 summit. He mobilized world leaders to commit an additional $1.1 trillion to restore credit, growth and jobs to help the world economy through the global financial crisis. 

More recently, Mr Brown has called on wealthy nations as well as the private sector to ensure the equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, advocating for a concerted global effort — rooted in science and sound economics – to save lives, end the pandemic and restore livelihoods the world over.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, hailed Mr Brown as a champion for galvanizing the world’s major economies to protect health and prevent future disease outbreaks.

Dr Tedros said: “I am delighted and honoured that Gordon Brown has agreed to serve as WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing. In this role, he will elevate and support WHO’s work to raise awareness internationally on the great need for sustained global health financing, particularly from G20 and G7 countries. As a longtime friend of Gordon’s, I know that he will bring his sharp intellect, firm commitment and deep sense of justice to this Ambassadorship.”

Mr Brown said: “I have a tremendous personal regard for Dr Tedros with whom I first worked two decades ago, and I am delighted to be able to help his and WHO’s work raising global finance to ensure everyone has access to health. Our immediate task is to work together to finance the vaccination of the whole world and protect the poorest countries from the terrible effects of Covid-19 and other diseases.”

