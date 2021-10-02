Gladys Berejiklian Faces Corruption Probe in Australia

The New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is investigating if some of Berejiklian’s actions between 2012 and 2018 may have breached public trust.

By RMN News Service

Gladys Berejiklian – the leader of Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) — announced her resignation Friday (October 1) after the state’s corruption watchdog launched an investigation against her.

At a press briefing where she refused to take questions from reporters, Berejiklian expressed her grief, saying that she did not have any option but to resign from the office of premier. Her resignation will take effect as soon as the state’s Liberal Party elects a new leader.

Berejiklian (pictured, photo: NSW Government) added that she will also resign from the New South Wales parliament after consulting the electoral commission on the timing for a by-election.

According to a Reuters report of October 1, Berejiklian’s resignation comes as the state – which has an economy larger than Singapore, Thailand or Malaysia – battles the biggest Covid-19 outbreak in the country and Australia has planned to reopen international borders in November.

The investigating agency is particularly looking into alleged financial irregularities in the electorate of Wagga Wagga, which is a city in New South Wales, Australia.

The Commission will examine in a public inquiry scheduled for October 18 if there was a conflict of interest between Berejiklian’s public duties and private dealings.

At that time, Berejiklian was in a secret relationship with state legislator Daryl Maguire, who was then the member of parliament for Wagga Wagga. Berejiklian claims she always acted with the highest level of integrity.