Govt Takes Steps to Deal with Coronavirus in Delhi

India’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan chaired Monday a review and coordination meeting with all the senior officials from the Government of Delhi to review the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the city.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal were also present during the meeting.

The government is taking actions such as contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, developing and managing isolation wards, and awareness campaigns to check the spread of the disease. “We have to work together to fight the threat a posed by COVID-19,” Harsh Vardhan said.

Ms. Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India informed about the evolving scenario globally and nationally. She informed that the situation is under control, as adequate arrangements have been made to deal with COVID-19.

Harsh Vardhan added that the government needs to adopt a more strategic approach like cluster containment strategy, making the District Collectors more accountable.

He also advised that States need to stay on alert and identify isolation facilities to accommodate large number of confirmed or suspected cases in each district as well as their logistics requirements.

Further, he urged that the hospitals need to make proper arrangements for the segregation of the symptomatic patients and regular patients while visiting the health facility.

He stated that apart from ensuring safety of patients visiting the hospitals, hospitals should also ensure the safety of their health workers and doctors. He advised Delhi Government to enhance community awareness by utilizing print, electronic, and social media in local languages including utilizing local cable TV channels, audio announcements, and FM radio.

Anil Baijal also stated that sensitization of people in local languages, developing testing facilities closer to community, development of isolation / quarantine facility and training of health workers should be the four key pillars and focus areas for the State Government.

Arvind Kejriwal informed that a special task force is already in place and training of the same has been conducted. He added that Government of Delhi will work in coordination with the Central Health Ministry and adhere to the guidance and directions from Central government on strengthening the measures in case of eventualities due to COVID-19.