Heads I Win, Tails You Lose. After MP, BJP Must Use This Model in Other States

By Rakesh Raman

Those who expect honesty in Indian politics are fools. Today, only crooks and criminals who can stay in power by hook or by crook are fit to become politicians.

That’s what Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi proved again today. It toppled the Madhya Pradesh (MP) government headed by Congress leader Kamal Nath to come in majority and set the stage to form the government.

With this political model, BJP has sent a clear message that it can form the government in any state even after losing an election. Although Congress alleges that Modi’s party purchased the Congress MLAs in horse-trading deals to gain majority, it is the new art of politics that every politician must learn. Voters become irrelevant after voting in an election.

As questions were being raised about BJP’s manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Modi has found an innovative method to usurp power by buying MLAs from the open market.

Also, if you have to survive and thrive in politics, you must learn how to find favor with the courts and judges to get all your despotic decisions accepted. BJP knows all these tricks of the trade.

As Congress top brass is dumb and dead, Congress got what it deserved. Instead of opening their eyes to the new political reality, the Congress dinosaurs keep cursing Modi and BJP without knowing how to handle the situations successfully.

The headless Congress can only crib about the erosion of democracy under Modi’s rule, but it is so lethargic that it never tried to challenge Modi and save democracy, if there is any.

In the absence of opposition, the BJP is now in a position to replicate the MP model in other states such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and so on.

मप्र में पिछले 2 हफ़्ते में जो कुछ भी हुआ वह प्रजातांत्रिक मूल्यों के अवमूल्यन का एक नया अध्याय हैं। मैं मप्र के मुख्यमंत्री के पद से अपना त्यागपत्र दे रहा हूँ। साथ ही नए बनने वाले मुख्यमंत्री को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। मप्र के विकास में उन्हें मेरा सहयोग सदैव रहेगा। —कमलनाथ pic.twitter.com/CiH1QqwX1c — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 20, 2020

Earlier today Kamal Nath resigned from his position when Congress lost its majority in the 230-member MP Assembly after more than 20 Congress MLAs joined BJP.

