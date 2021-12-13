How to Deal with Democratic Dictatorship in the World

The first priority should be to protect the citizens who struggle for their rights and get attacked by the police and security personnel.

By Rakesh Raman

Today, dictatorship is spreading like wildfire in many countries which operate under the garb of democracy. This phenomenon can be termed as democratic dictatorship in which the politicians – most with criminal records – win elections by hook or by crook and then crush dissent by using brute force on the citizens.

In order to tame the tyrants, some civilized nations take some feeble steps. For example, they release copy-paste condemnation statements against the dictators, hold meaningless debates to highlight the dictators’ excesses, issue weak warnings, and then impose sanctions on despotic states and their leaders.

But all these steps have failed to deter the dictators who are blatantly committing human rights violations and crimes against humanity in their respective nations. They react sharply when the international leaders or UN agencies comment on their despotic actions, saying that their atrocities on citizens are their internal affairs in which others should not interfere.

But that is exactly what the global leaders need to do; they must interfere. If their simple condemnation statements are not working, they must be prepared to use force – like the UN Peacekeeping force – to militarily attack the dictators and save the innocent citizens in chaotic countries.

The first priority should be to protect the citizens who struggle for their rights and get attacked by the police and security personnel who operate as private mob armies of elected dictators in fascist regimes.

Countries such as North Korea, Russia, and China are among the known dictatorship states. However, a civilized country like the United States also witnessed four years (2017-2021) of extreme authoritarianism under the dictatorship of former President Donald Trump who worked as a crowned monarch rather than an elected leader. Trump proved that he was and continues to be above the law as no court or judicial system could punish Trump for his alleged crimes.

As the violation of human rights and crimes against humanity have universal jurisdiction, the dictators should also be prosecuted in an international tribunal or the International Criminal Court (ICC) under charges of crimes against humanity.

Therefore, I appeal to the UN and the international leaders in the civilized parts of the world that they must punish the dictators by using new international laws and by creating and using a joint military force against them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.