Indian Govt Imposed Draconian Covid Lockdown: Rajiv Bajaj

Leading Indian businessman and managing director of Bajaj Auto company Rajiv Bajaj said today (June 4) that the Indian government had imposed a draconian lockdown to contain coronavirus. In a virtual meeting, Bajaj was talking to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the lockdown restrictions were so stringent that people were not allowed to come out of their homes, but still it was a porous lockdown because the infection kept spreading and now it is increasing.

“We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was still porous. So I think we have ended up with the worst of both worlds. A porous lockdown makes sure that the virus will still exist and hit you when you unlock. So you have not solved that problem. But you have definitely decimated the economy,” Bajaj said.

He was referring to the abrupt lockdown that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had announced on March 24 that led to a social unrest and unprecedented economic downturn in the country.

As now India is lifting the lockdown restrictions, Bajaj said it is not a smooth exercise. “I’m not seeing that smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking,” he said.

The Covid cases and deaths are increasing rapidly as India is reopening the economy. Although the Indian government does not reveal the real data, at present India is at No. 7 in the list of worst-affected countries.

Rahul Gandhi opined that after a series of lockdowns, the Indians have lost confidence in the system of governance as now it will be extremely difficult for the country to come out of the ruin.

The Congress leader also suggested that instead of imitating the other countries, India should have devised its custom model to deal with the Covid crisis.

He added that the economic slowdown and unemployment that were persisting in the country even before coronavirus will now have more damaging impact on the people, and the government has no plan to overcome the fateful situation.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll, 82% people say that PM Modi is not handling the coronavirus crisis effectively.