Kejriwal Holds Public Rally to Legitimize Corruption in Delhi

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal held an extravagant event in Delhi today (June 11) to mobilize public support against a government ordinance that has divested his government of administrative powers.

In a tweet, AAP said that the people of Delhi are attending the rally to oppose the dictatorship of the Central government headed by prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi, adding that the ordinance must be taken back.

Recently, the Modi government has taken another step to stop the misuse of authority and corruption by Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues. In order to oppose a Supreme Court order of May 11 that gave Delhi bureaucracy control to the Kejriwal government, the Modi government promulgated an ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority.

The new Authority will have the power to recommend the transfers and postings of bureaucrats including all Group A officers and officers of DANICS (Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services) serving in Delhi.

While the overall control of administration will stay with Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena, Kejriwal and his ministers will continue to be dummy officials in the government without any direct role.

In order to oppose the Modi government’s ordinance, Kejriwal is also meeting various political leaders in other states. However, few are expected to support Kejriwal who is perceived to be the most corrupt politician in Indian politics.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Kejriwal said on May 23 that he will travel in the entire country to seek support from other political leaders so that the ordinance does not become a law in the Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have sufficient strength.

Since the ordinance has been introduced mainly to stop corruption by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, no honest leader will support Kejriwal. Along with Kejriwal, a number of AAP politicians are either facing investigations or languishing in jail for their alleged involvement in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

As most political leaders are aware of Kejriwal’s corruption cases, they will not stand with “corrupt Kejriwal.” Only those leaders will collaborate with Kejriwal in opposing the ordinance who themselves are corrupt and fear investigations by the central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The main opposition party Congress, for example, has decided to stay away from Kejriwal and his “corrupt” colleagues. A Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken wrote a long Twitter post on May 23 to explain why Congress should not oppose the ordinance.

He said that there are administrative, political, and legal reasons for not supporting Kejriwal when he is demanding undue control in Delhi. The Supreme Court order that Kejriwal is citing is totally ambiguous, as most court orders in India are not very clear and usually written in broken (or wrong) English.

Since most Supreme Court judges also lack domain knowledge, they take casual decisions which cannot be challenged. The situation is worse in the high courts and lower courts of India.

If you evaluate the Supreme Court judgments through an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based expert system, you will find that almost all the judgments or delays are either wrong or biased.

It is once again visible in the standalone decision – without considering various aspects – that the Supreme Court took in favour of the Kejriwal government. In fact, Kejriwal is trying to grab more powers so that in a revengeful manner he could punish the bureaucrats who are investigating AAP corruption cases.

The development work in Delhi is completely hampered because of corruption in the Kejriwal government. Today, Delhi has become the world’s most polluted national capital and corruption is rampant in almost all departments of Delhi Government.

In fact, a couple of ministers in the Kejriwal government – Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – have been jailed under charges of massive corruption and money laundering.

Also, Kejriwal and a slew of other AAP leaders are facing investigations while Delhi LG Saxena has ordered a probe into the reported Rs. 45 crore misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

Similarly, the standard of education is pathetic in Delhi schools and the Mohalla Clinics that Kejriwal praises are in a deplorable state. There is a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity, and transport in Delhi.

While the city is littered with stinking household waste, it has become a colossal dustbin as swarms of mosquitoes breed in homes making life miserable for Delhi residents.

Now the people of Delhi are facing a serious mosquito threat as the mosquito density in the city has increased manifold. The Delhi homes are full of mosquitoes and many people may be dying with mosquito bites. But the negligent Delhi Government has failed to deal with the mosquito menace in the city.

Meanwhile, a new global report (Ecological Threat Report 2022: Analysing Ecological Threats, Resilience & Peace) has warned of an imminent ecological disaster in Delhi.

The report says factors such as poor infrastructure, lethal air pollution, weak regulatory framework, and administrative failure are going to make Delhi unsustainable for its population of over 30 million.

Thus, Delhi continues to be a living hell for millions of people who live here and now the ambiguous Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal government has caused more confusion. So, the people of Delhi should not expect any relief.

Like most other crooked politicians, Kejriwal and AAP spend hundreds of crores of rupees on fake advertisements to falsely show their work. Thus, they hoodwink voters – most of whom are illiterate – to win elections deceptively.

Moreover, Kejriwal is also paying crores of rupees of public money to some greedy lawyers who try to protect him and other AAP leaders unscrupulously in courts. Since Kejriwal is not supposed to spend public money to litigate AAP corruption cases, it is a form of corruption that Kejriwal commits in collusion with dishonest lawyers.

As Kejriwal is unlikely to get administrative control in Delhi – which is not a full state – he should remove his junior party colleague Bhagwant Mann from the CM position in Punjab and become the CM of Punjab. Since Bhagwant Mann is an illiterate and incapable politician, he is not able to handle the growing unrest in Punjab.

Now, with the public rally, Kejriwal is trying to woo gullible people of Delhi so that he could gain legitimacy for his party’s acts of corruption. But it will be a travesty of justice if Kejriwal is given any administrative control in Delhi.

Rather, all corrupt AAP politicians should be jailed immediately so that people of Delhi could live in a corruption-free environment.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.