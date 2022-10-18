Mohalla Clinics Fraud of Kejriwal Exposed in Punjab After Delhi

Now, it is being observed that the Mohalla Clinics concept is equally disastrous in Punjab also after its failure in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

While Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal often praises the hyped performance of his Mohalla Clinics, people complain about the uselessness of such a flawed health care concept.

The Mohalla Clinics are totally defunct in Delhi. But in order to cheat the Punjab voters, Kejriwal and his AAP spread lies about Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics to win the recent Punjab Assembly election.

With the aim to sensitize the voters, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – a rival party of AAP in Punjab – had released a video that exposed Kejriwal’s falsehood about Mohalla Clinics. “This is the reality of Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’. People will never trust the Aam Aadmi Party convener who is solely responsible for devastation in the Capital (New Delhi) and has now set his eyes on Punjab,” SAD had tweeted along with the video.

This is the reality of @ArvindKejriwal ‘s ‘Delhi model’. People will never trust the @AamAadmiParty convener who is solely responsible for devastation in the Capital & has now set his eyes on Punjab. #AsalDelhiModel pic.twitter.com/cCQFd5tahu — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 24, 2021

But the gullible and illiterate voters of Punjab ignored Kejriwal’s falsehood and elected AAP which deceptively formed the government with an uneducated man Bhagwant Mann as the CM. Now, it is being observed that the Mohalla Clinics concept is equally disastrous in Punjab also after its failure in Delhi.

Pargat Singh, a former captain of the Indian hockey team and MLA from Punjab’s Jalandhar Cantt, said on October 16 that Mohalla Clinics in Punjab are surrounded by stray cattle while there are no doctors and no medicines in these so-called health centers.

Pargat Singh also shared a newspaper report of October 16, 2022 from a Punjabi newspaper to reveal the tragic conditions of Mohalla Clinics in Punjab. He tweeted in Hindi, “पंजाब के मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों का हाल फ़ोटो शूट के बाद — अब कूड़े के ढेर और आवारा पशु , मरीज़ों का स्वागत कर रहे हैं । उल्टा जो पहले डिस्पेंसरीयां चल रही थी उनका हाल भी बुरा कर दिया है। ना दवाई है ना डॉक्टर । पंजाब में अब विज्ञापन के बिना कुछ नहीं दिख रहा ।”

पंजाब के मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों का हाल फ़ोटो शूट के बाद — अब कूड़े के ढेर और आवारा पशु , मरीज़ों का स्वागत कर रहे हैं । उल्टा जो पहले डिस्पेंसरीयां चल रही थी उनका हाल भी बुरा कर दिया है। ना दवाई है ना डॉक्टर । पंजाब में अब विज्ञापन के बिना कुछ नहीं दिख रहा । pic.twitter.com/kbaASttfxL — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 16, 2022

Earlier, people in Delhi told RMN News Service that mostly these so-called community health care centres are locked and when they open they fail to provide proper medical treatment.

The attendants at Kejriwal’s Mohalla Clinics rather advise the patients to consult a good doctor in a private or government hospital. “Then what is the purpose of these Mohalla Clinics?” people question.

While the services at these clinics are not being provided in a transparent manner, it is largely believed that the so-called doctors at the clinics are not fully qualified. Also, Mohalla Clinics failed to provide any service to people when Delhi was experiencing a deadly Covid-19 calamity in which a number of people caught infection and died.

Reports also suggest that these so-called Mohalla Clinics have been reduced to ruins and surrounded by stinking sites for dumping household waste. Worse, some of these Mohalla Clinic buildings are being used by local gamblers, drug addicts, and anti-social elements while Kejriwal and others in his cabal are still spreading false information about the clinics. [ Click here to watch a related video. ]

A few years ago, Kejriwal had promised to make 1,000 working Mohalla Clinics in the first year of his government, but he could make only about 160 clinic sites which are not providing any health care to patients.

This is another blatant lie of Kejriwal, as he has been telling lies about the quality of the school education system and the removal of corruption from Delhi. Moreover, Kejriwal’s government is so careless about health care that it has completely failed in controlling pollution in Delhi. Now, people are planning to leave the city because of increasing pollution.

It is reported that Kejriwal’s clinics are working in a totally perfunctory manner and – as an example – can handle on average one patient in less than 2 minutes. The opposition party BJP sarcastically remarked that only God can save patients from Kejriwal’s clinics.

Delhi’s former Lt. Governor’s (LG) Anil Baijal had also received multiple complaints and observed that vigilance findings about the alleged irregularities in Mohalla Clinics were not addressed by the Kejriwal’s government.

The chattering classes in Delhi believe that it is a mere political stunt of Kejriwal and his clique as their AAP has been using Mohalla Clinics to woo the gullible voters. People also say there is no need for Kejriwal to paste his own life-size posters on Mohalla Clinics’ walls because Kejriwal is neither a doctor nor a compounder.

In fact, Kejriwal is misusing his authority and squandering huge public money to project his own image through the precinct of Mohalla Clinics. Obviously, Kejriwal’s manoeuvres are tantamount to deception and corruption.

As the Mohalla Clinics concept has completely failed, people suggest that instead of offering treatment to patients, Kejriwal should first cure the sickness of his Mohalla Clinics.

These days, Kejriwal is feeling more desperate because his status has been virtually reduced to the level of a personal assistant to Delhi’s LG. Despite Kejriwal’s regular complaints, LG is now calling the shots in Delhi while Kejriwal has been relegated to a mere figurehead role.

A recent law – the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act – makes it clear that the term “government” in Delhi means the LG of Delhi and the elected government of Kejriwal cannot take any decision independently. In other words, the Kejriwal government will have to take LG’s consent before taking any executive action.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Video courtesy: ABP News