Kejriwal Lying About Covid Deaths in Delhi: Ajay Maken

A Congress leader in Delhi Ajay Maken has accused Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal of understating the number of deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city.

Maken has shown glaring mismatch between the figures released by the Delhi Government and the record of deaths maintained at the local cremation grounds.

While the government claims that only 398 deaths took place until May 29, the Congress leader said that more than 1,000 people have already died.

Meanwhile, a new research report: “DEATH AND DECEPTION: Research Report on Coronavirus Disaster in Delhi” reveals the extent of data deception and false claims being made by the government.

The report also recommends a series of steps that the Delhi Government can take to handle the Covid crisis effectively. You can download the report which is also given below in digital format.

Since Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is founded on fraud and deceit, Kejriwal often hoodwinks the Delhi voters most of whom are uneducated.

कल रात तक- दिल्ली में 1036 का दाह संस्कार COVID Protocol से हुआ है! परन्तु मृत्यु का सरकारी आँकड़ा 392 है! असलियत👇

निगम बोध-439

पंजाबी बाग-389

ITO-164

मंगोल पुरी-22

बुलन्द मस्जिद-22 देर रात को-ताकि कोई अख़बार ना छाप सके, चुपके-चुपके जो जानकारी AAP दे रही, वो भी आधी-अधूरी है! https://t.co/pmQoDKsNR4 — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) May 29, 2020

Instead of learning from his mistakes and controlling the contagion, Kejriwal is shamelessly wasting public money to advertise about his false achievements while thousands of people are dying in Delhi.