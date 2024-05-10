Arvind Kejriwal Out on Bail, But Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Stay in Jail

By Rakesh Raman

In a shocking decision today (May 10), the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal who is embroiled in a number of corruption scandals.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, allowed bail to Kejriwal until June 1, as he plans to campaign for AAP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

However, the Supreme Court judges have been denying bail to Kejriwal’s colleagues and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are also in jail in the money laundering cases and who would also like to campaign for AAP in the election.

As the Supreme Court judges are known for taking erratic decisions which defy law, they have let off an accused (Kejriwal) who was incarcerated for a serious financial crime in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

There are a slew of other political prisoners who are languishing in Indian jails because the Supreme Court judges and other judges of courts want them in jails without any reason.

For example, a student leader Umar Khalid has been repeatedly denied bail because some judges want to keep him behind bars without formal conviction. During his four years in jail, Khalid’s bail application was arbitrarily rejected 14 times because he was raising his voice against the atrocities of the ruling regime.

Similarly, a youth Sikh leader from Punjab Amritpal Singh has been incarcerated in the Dibrugarh jail of Assam because he was opposing the hostile actions of the Punjab Government. But his repeated appeals to get bail have fallen on deaf ears.

While Kejriwal has been granted bail by the naive Supreme Court judges for the Lok Sabha election campaign, surprisingly Amritpal Singh is not being given bail even for contesting the same Lok Sabha election.

It clearly shows that either the Supreme Court judges are too ignorant or they get influenced by some extraneous factors while handling the court cases.

A few days ago, the same bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had rejected the petitions that demanded to stop the fraudulent use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections. While these judges are clueless about the EVM technology and its functioning, they dismissed the EVM petitions without giving a proper reason.

Those who think that Kejriwal’s lawyers are presenting his case effectively in courts are wrong because judges do not apply law and take their decision based on their whims. Lawyers are not effective in courts that work erratically.

Another colleague of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh – who was also in Tihar jail in the same liquor mafia case – was granted bail on April 2 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not object to his bail. In this case too, the court took an arbitrary decision in which the AAP lawyers had hardly any role to get bail for him.

If you evaluate the judgments of the Supreme Court through an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based expert system, you will find that almost all the judgments, dismissal of petitions, or delays in decisions are either wrong or biased in favour of the ruling regime. The situation is worse in high courts and lower courts where judges are more corrupt and almost illiterate.

Now, after getting an interim bail from the court, it is likely that Kejriwal will never go back to jail and will keep hoodwinking the pliable judges who either do not understand law or do not want to apply law, although the ED has called Kejriwal a “kingpin” in the liquor scandal.

Meanwhile, on May 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate Kejriwal’s links with terror outfits.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.