Kejriwal Making Delhi Corona Capital of India: Delhi High Court

By RMN News Service

While India’s capital New Delhi is already the most polluted national capital in the world and also the corruption capital of India, now it is becoming the corona capital under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi High Court today (November 5) expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become corona capital of the country under Kejriwal’s government.

According to a report, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely haywire on the pandemic. The bench said the Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately.

The high court also said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot. The remarks were made by the bench while hearing petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers, retired engineers, and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Now, the pollution – which has reached alarming levels – is exacerbating the Covid-19 lethality in Delhi, which is already among the worst affected cities of India.