Killing of Muslim Family Is a Terrorist Attack: Justin Trudeau

By Rakesh Raman

The Prime Minister (PM) of Canada Justin Trudeau has called the attack on a Muslim family an act of terror. Four members of a Muslim family were run down by a man driving a pick-up truck on Sunday (June 6). Trudeau has called it a a “terrorist attack” carried out with “Islamophobic” intentions.

In his speech in the House of Commons on June 8, the Canadian PM said it was not an accident, but a terrorist attack motivated by hatred in the heart of one of our communities.

The victims – representing three generations of the same family – include Madiha Salman aged 44; her husband, Salman Afzaal aged 46; their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman, and Afzaal’s mother, 74. The family, which is of Pakistani origin, was hit by a black pick-up truck in the city of London in Canada’s central Ontario province.

The driver of the truck was arrested. According to reports, the couple’s nine-year-old son was hospitalized following the attack.

“To those who knew the Afzaal family, to the son who survived, to Muslims in London and in communities across Canada, to everyone who feels sad or angry or afraid: You are not alone. Canadians across the country are mourning with you and standing with you – tonight, and always.” Trudeau tweeted on June 9.

Meanwhile, Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) – an Islamic organization offering educational and religious services – said in a statement released on June 9 that individual Islamophobia and systemic Islamophobia is no longer acceptable and Islamophobia must be criminalized. MAC demanded action.

Jagmeet Singh, a leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party who represents the Sikh minority community, has also denounced the attack on the Muslim family.

“Some people say this is not our Canada. The reality is that this is our Canada; these horrible acts of Islamophobia keep happening. A family going for a walk was killed in a terrorist attack. Things must change. How many more people and families will it take before action is taken?” Jagmeet Singh said in his tweet of June 9.

He added in his video message that Canada is a place of racism, of violence, of genocide of indigenous people, and Canada is a place where Muslims are not safe.

