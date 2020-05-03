Lokpal Member Dies of Coronavirus in Delhi. Govt Conceals Coronavirus Data
Reports reveal that Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi died on Saturday (May 2) in Delhi, as he was suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Tripathi, 62, had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on April 2.
Justice Tripathi, a former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, had been battling with the disease in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care centre at AIIMS. According to the reports, he was also put on a ventilator after his condition turned critical.
Justice Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of Lokpal, a toothless anti-corruption authority which has failed to stop corruption in the country because it is surreptitiously controlled by the government.
[ Amid False Coronavirus Data, India Becomes Global Epicenter of the Pandemic ]
The Lokpal office building was sanitized after Tripathi tested positive for coronavirus. As the other Lokpal members also live in the same apartment in Delhi’s Kidwai Nagar, it was also sanitized. But the possibility of infection among more members cannot be ruled out.
Although Delhi is among the worst-hit states in India, the Delhi government under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is not revealing the actual number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the city.
As there is hardly any test facility or healthcare centers in Delhi to handle coronavirus patients, it is believed that today there are hundreds of thousands of people who are infected in Delhi and thousands would have died.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.