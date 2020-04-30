NATO Launches Programme to Hire Young Professionals

Seeking to attract fresh talent in a wide range of areas, NATO has launched its first dedicated initiative targeting qualified individuals in the early stages of their career.

The Young Professionals Programme (YPP) will enable participants to spend three years in three different NATO bodies and gain unique experience of the activities of the Alliance.

“To be able to respond to the security challenges of today and tomorrow, we need some of the best and the brightest young minds in our Alliance,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The Young Professionals Programme is an opportunity for NATO to tap into the skillset of future leaders, experts, and influencers. It is also an opportunity for young people to contribute to the work of the most successful Alliance in history. If you meet the eligibility criteria and share the values of our Alliance, we want to hear from you,” the Secretary General added.

Six civilian and military NATO bodies in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United States are opening their doors to those selected to take part in the YPP. There are 12 different areas of work, including political affairs, cyber defence, innovation and emerging technologies, marketing, finance, law, and engineering.

The YPP is open to nationals of NATO countries who are 21 years old or older, have a master’s degree, and at least one year of professional experience. According to NATO, participants will be offered competitive salary and a stepping stone to a successful international career.