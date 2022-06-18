NCERT Deletes Gujarat Riots Content from Class 12 Textbook

Although Indian courts had almost exonerated Modi in this case, most Muslims in India still believe that Modi was responsible for the Gujarat riots. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.

By Rakesh Raman

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to remove the content related to Gujarat riots of 2002 from the Class 12 Political Science curriculum.

According to an NCERT communique, the rationalised content will not have references to the Gujarat riots and thus “Chapter 9: Recent Developments in Indian Politics” on pages 187-189 gets modified.

A report from The Indian Express of June 17, 2022 quotes a removed paragraph which stated that “Gujarat riots show that the government machinery also becomes susceptible to sectarian passions. Instances, like in Gujarat, alert us to dangers involved in using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics.”

It is believed that the NCERT has removed the information on Gujarat riots from the book because the current prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi was among the prime accused in the Gujarat massacre of 2002. At that time, Modi was the chief minister (CM) of Gujarat.

While about 2,000 Muslims were killed in the Gujarat riots, there were incidents of rape, robbery, and widespread destruction of property affecting Muslims. It was alleged that the killings were executed at the behest of Modi.

Although Indian courts had almost exonerated Modi in this case, most Muslims in India still believe that Modi was responsible for the Gujarat riots. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.

According to Human Rights Watch, the attacks against Muslims in Gujarat were actively supported by state government officials and the police. Police told Muslims, “We have no orders to save you.”

As a result, the U.S. administration denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage. But as he has become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity. [ Click here to watch a related video. ]

As there are doubts about the court decision, Zakia Jafri, the widow of Ehsan Jafri — the Congress MP murdered in the Gujarat riots of 2002 — has challenged the acquittal of Modi in this case.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the petition seeking a fresh probe in the 2002 Gujarat riots filed by activist Teesta Setalvad and Zakia Jafri who told the top court on December 8, 2021 that she is seeking justice without trying to implicate Modi.

Ms Jafri – through her lawyer Kapil Sibal – had contended in the Supreme Court on November 10, 2021 that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gujarat riots ignored evidence and drew conclusions without any investigation.

Since Modi’s name is still connected with the Gujarat riots, he would never like the new generation of students to know about the pogrom that happened in Gujarat. So, NCERT – presumably under the government’s directions – has decided to erase the Gujarat riots content from its book.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

