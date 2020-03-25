New ITU Platform to Protect Telecom Networks in COVID-19 Crisis

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has launched a platform to ensure that telecommunication services keep running during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

This new ITU platform will provide countries struggling to find appropriate solutions to ensure their networks’ resiliency with relevant information and expertise on how to cope with the stresses faced by their infrastructure.

It will help those countries that still have time to learn from what is being done elsewhere – from emergency spectrum reassignments to guidelines for consumers on responsible use.

Serving initially as an informative tool, the Global Network Resiliency Platform will soon be expanded to provide an interactive and engaging platform for continuous sharing throughout the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

“I have instructed my team to leverage without any delay ITU’s existing regulatory and policy-maker platform to help countries and industry cope with the increasing stress being put on global networks,” said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

The platform will collect information and expertise on actions that telecommunication policy-makers, regulators, and others in the regulatory community can use to ensure that their telecommunication networks and services serve the needs of their country.

“In these uncertain times, we should not forget all those around the world who still lack access to the Internet. As the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, ITU has long advocated for universal, reliable, and affordable connectivity, and we will continue to push on all these fronts until everyone is connected,” Mr. Zhao added.

The new Global Network Resiliency Platform (#REG4COVID) is available here.