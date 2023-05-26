NHRC Again Fails to Get Accreditation from UN-Linked Agency

By Rakesh Raman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has failed to get accreditation from the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

According to a report of May 25, 2023 in The Indian Express, GANHRI – which is affiliated to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights – has deferred reaccreditation of NHRC for a year.

With its Head Office in Geneva, GANHRI – which represents more than 110 National Human Rights Institutions – is one of the largest human rights networks worldwide. As a result of the GANHRI action, NHRC will not be able to represent India at the UN Human Rights Council.

The NHRC lost its relevance particularly after the appointment of Justice Arun Kumar Mishra as its chairman. Mishra – who was handpicked arbitrarily in 2021 by the government of prime minister Narendra Modi – has completely failed in his responsibility to protect human rights in India.

Under his tenure, the human rights situation in India has been going from bad to worse and the country is being censured in all parts of the world. Now, it appears that instead of protecting the human rights of Indians, Mishra is complicit in violations mainly because of his incompetence and proximity to the ruling regime which is committing human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

Today, people in all parts of India are suffering because their rights are being blatantly violated by the rulers. Mishra and his accomplices at NHRC and other law-enforcement agencies such as police are deliberately allowing the violations and mostly complicit in crimes being committed by the criminals who enjoy full impunity provided by the state.

The court judges at the Supreme Court of India and other courts do not take action against the criminals supported by the regime because most judges are either greedy who expect rewards from the authoritarian government or scared of the government politicians, most of whom have dreadful criminal records.

The incompetence of Indian judges is also among the reasons that they work as slaves to the government and fail to protect the rights of citizens.

Therefore, it becomes essential for the international human rights agencies and judicial framework to remove, prosecute, and punish Mishra and his accomplices so that the rights of nearly 1.4 billion Indians could be protected.

As a journalist and human rights defender, I (Rakesh Raman) had filed a petition in 2022 at the Complaint Procedure Unit, Human Rights Council Branch, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for the removal of Mishra from the position of NHRC chairman.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.