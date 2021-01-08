Nominations Invited for Anti-Corruption Award

The aim is to encourage continued improvement and acknowledge strategic work in sustainable development.

The jury for the WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is accepting nominations of people or organizations that by effectively fighting corruption have contributed towards the achievement of one or several of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The jury expects nominees to have created change that will inspire others and to have shown what is necessary and possible on our journey toward a sustainable future.

Around the world, according to the jury, corruption is one of the biggest obstacles to sustainable development. Corruption can be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain and occurs in many ways.

The scientific community and organizations such as the UN and the World Bank agree that the costs to society of the rampant corruption around the world are enormous. Thus, successful sustainable development at a global scale will require focused efforts to combat corruption.

The WIN WIN Gothenburg Sustainability Award is given in collaboration with the City of Gothenburg, Region Västra Götaland, and several partner companies and organizations.

The aim is to encourage continued improvement and acknowledge strategic work in sustainable development, both nationally and internationally. The prize, the value of which amounts to SEK 1 million, has been awarded every year since 2000. The deadline for nominations is 17 January 2021.

If the nominated candidate is between 13-29 years old, they can also be nominated for the WIN WIN Youth Award. Nominations for that award will open on 1 February 2021.