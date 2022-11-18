Oscars: Academy to Mitigate Harmful Environmental Impacts

As part of its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and building a legacy of sustainability across its operations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress Global (RCGD Global) to expand its ongoing sustainability efforts.

RCGD Global is a non-profit organization that promotes sustainability within the entertainment and design worlds. The partnership includes adopting the tenets of RCGD Global’s “Sustainable Style Guide,” which provides guidance on sustainable red-carpet fashion.

A bespoke edition of the guide will be distributed in advance to attendees of Academy events this Oscar season and its extended version will be released by RCGD Global later this month.

“While the Academy remains consistent in our commitment to operating as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at our core, we acknowledge that there is always more we can do,” said Academy Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion Jeanell English. “We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. Its thought leadership and expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to support our forward and necessary momentum.”

The partnership expands the Academy’s growing sustainability efforts, which include the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ LEED Gold Certification and a focus on plastic-free production environments for Academy events.

To mitigate the harmful environmental impacts of the estimated millions of DVD screeners distributed industry-wide each year, the Academy launched the online Academy Screening Room and discontinued the mailing of physical DVDs, CDs and screenplays.

The Academy has also introduced plant-based meals at events. In addition, the Academy has implemented annual carbon footprint assessments and business audits to reduce carbon emissions and a supplier review process to aid in selecting businesses and partners who share the Academy’s commitment to sustainability.

The partnership with RCGD Global kicked off in early November with an inaugural “Sustainability Evenings” dinner, the first in a series of salon-style gatherings that spotlight communities and organizations driving change.

A plant-based meal was served, and Academy members, RCGD Global’s community, industry executives and thought leaders were invited to discuss and collaborate on creating a more sustainable entertainment industry.

The conversations from the series will help to inform the Academy’s ongoing efforts while encouraging Academy members to advocate for and directly implement changes that will immediately impact the industry.

“It’s a true honour for us at RCGD Global to partner with the Academy and to be surrounded by change makers at all stages of their journey. CEO Samata Pattinson and I recognize the influential role the entertainment industry can play in bringing topics related to sustainability to the front of people’s minds. Partnerships like these help us all to move forward by presenting solutions and, ultimately, to drive change,” said RCGD Global founder Suzy Amis Cameron.

Launched with sustainable design initiative Red Carpet Green Dress at the Oscars in 2010, RCGD Global’s work has developed to include an international sustainability consultancy, collaborations with emerging and established brands, and design solutions – including a regenerative textiles division, educational workshops, internships and more.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the arts and sciences of the movies, including public programming, screenings, publications, educational outreach, exhibitions, and more.