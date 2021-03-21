Pakistan PM Imran Khan Catches Covid Infection – After Vaccination

Imran Khan is expected to recover, because coronavirus is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries.

By RMN News Service

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) today (March 20) and he is self isolating at home. He contracted infection two days after getting the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Faisal Sultan, a Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services and Infectious Diseases Physician, tweeted “PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home.”

Imran Khan, 68, has been addressing large gatherings without wearing a mask while Pakistan is witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services claimed in a tweet that “Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines. #VaccinesWork — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 20, 2021

According to Reuters, Pakistan launched vaccinations for the general public on March 10, starting with elderly people. The frontline health workers are reluctant to receive vaccines, as they express concerns about Chinese vaccines. Chinese Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines have been approved for emergency use in Pakistan.

As the debate is getting serious around the safety and side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, a leading doctor has warned that the current vaccination drive can have disastrous consequences for people around the world.

In an open letter to WHO, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche says that by vaccinating everyone with a vaccine that doesn’t prevent transmission, we are destroying people’s immune systems, and setting the stage for a global health disaster.

Imran Khan is expected to recover, because coronavirus is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries while all the rich and influential people who were infected have been saved.

They include former U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, UK PM Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a host of other politicians and celebrities.