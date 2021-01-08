Pelosi Demands Removal of Troublemaker Trump from Office

By RMN News Service

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

In a statement issued Thursday (January 7), the Democratic leaders asked Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove Trump for his incitement of insurrection and the danger he still poses.

“The President’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office. We look forward to hearing from the Vice President as soon as possible and to receiving a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement.

The statement has been issued with reference to the Wednesday’s (January 6) incident when a violent mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building to challenge the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Several thousand protesters had invaded the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by Trump and his supporters outside the White House.

After the November 3 election that Joe Biden has won, Trump and his unruly supporters have been making false claims of election rigging. Provoked by Trump, the mob engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

As Trump has asked his supporters to remain peaceful, Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20.