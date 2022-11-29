The prime minister of India Narendra Modi at the Community Reception in Berlin, Germany on May 02, 2022. Photo: PIB (file photo)
PM Modi Neglecting His Work to Campaign in Petty Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge

The prime minister of India Narendra Modi at the Community Reception in Berlin, Germany on May 02, 2022. Photo: PIB (file photo)

Since he has plenty of time to waste, Modi keeps changing his costume and traveling in different parts of the country or abroad to deliver vulgar monologues.

By RMN News Service

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today (November 29) that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been ignoring his work as PM to campaign for his party BJP in every election in different states of India.

“Modi is the PM. But he is neglecting his work to campaign in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, and MP elections. Modi only talks about himself and asks people to vote for him instead of BJP candidates,” Kharge said in his speech while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat election in December.

“मोदी जी प्रधानमंत्री हैं। वह काम छोड़कर नगर निगम का चुनाव, MLA का चुनाव, MP के चुनाव में प्रचार करते रहते हैं। हर वक्त अपनी ही बात करते हैं – ‘आप किसी को मत देखो, मोदी को देखकर वोट दो।’ आपकी सूरत कितनी बार देखें? आपके कितने रूप हैं? क्या रावण की तरह 100 मुख हैं?” the Congress president said.

In fact, Modi is such an incompetent and illiterate politician that he cannot handle any work that needs the application of intellect. He is a total failure as PM. Since he has plenty of time to waste, Modi keeps changing his costume and traveling in different parts of the country or abroad to deliver vulgar monologues.

Today, the people of India are buried under Modi’s misgovernance and resulting inflation, unemployment, corruption, hunger, and religious animosity. But no BJP politician, bureaucrat, or court dares to challenge Modi’s idiosyncrasies. All of them are working as Modi’s slaves.

Therefore, it is good that Congress president Kharge has shown Modi the mirror to expose his incompetence.

