PM Modi Spreading Lies in India: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that the prime minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi is spreading lies in the country with the aim to deceive the voters. 

Ms Gandhi was speaking today (December 18) at a public rally at Amethi town in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state where election is scheduled to take place after a few months in 2022.

She said Modi has been telling lies about his performance for the past over 7 years of his rule. Giving examples, she said when poor people were dying of coronavirus, Modi and the local UP administration downplayed the calamity to deprive people of their right to healthcare. The Modi government also did not provide any help to migrant workers who were stranded at different places in the country when lockdown was imposed.

Similarly, she added, Modi had been telling lies about farmers’ protest in order to deprive farmers of their farming rights and finally admitted his mistake by repealing the contentious farm laws.

Ms Gandhi’s brother Rahul Gandhi – who was also present at the event – said Modi is trying to entice the Hindu voters by politicising religion. Both – Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – urged the people of UP to elect Congress in the upcoming state election.

