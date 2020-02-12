Protest Call Given Against Reservation Decision of the Supreme Court

The All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations (All India Parisangh) has given a call for a protest demonstration in Delhi today to oppose the decision of the Supreme Court of India on reservations to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates.

The Confederation led by a former Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Udit Raj says that the government headed by PM Narendra Modi has stopped reservations for the backward classes and the Supreme Court has favored the Modi’s party BJP to impose its Brahmin ideology on the SC and ST community.

He added that the All India Parisangh will hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday (February 12).

Of late, the Supreme Court has ruled that the state governments are not bound to fill vacancies in accordance with the rules of reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In other words, the court has made reservations optional for the states.

Interpreting Article 16 of the Constitution, the court has observed that the state governments are free to decide if reservations are required in the matter of appointment and promotions to public posts.

“The highest court of India is also giving judgments against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. We need to demolish this trend,” said Dr Udit Raj.

He added that all the recommendations of the Mandal Commission should be implemented. The Mandal Commission or the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBC) was established in 1979 by the Janata Party government under PM Morarji Desai.

It was supposed to identify the socially or educationally backward classes of India in order to give them preferential treatment in jobs. The Commission’s report recommended that members of Other Backward Classes (OBC) be granted reservations to 27% of jobs under the Central government and public sector undertakings, thus making the total number of reservations for SC, ST and OBC to 49%.

Though the report was completed in 1983, PM V.P. Singh’s government expressed its intent to implement it in 1990, which led to widespread student protests, as most students oppose reservations based on the caste of candidates.