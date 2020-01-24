Modi Creating a Hindu Nationalist State to Harm Muslims: George Soros

Soros said that the biggest and most frightening setback has come in India where a democratically elected Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state.

Billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros said Thursday (January 23) that India’s Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state (Hindu Rashtra) to harm Muslims in the country.

The octogenarian Soros – who has donated more than $32 billion to his philanthropic organization the Open Society Foundations – added that Modi is imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship (through the newly announced citizenship laws).

In order to oppose the new anti-Muslim citizenship laws announced by the Modi government, hundreds of thousands of Indians have been protesting in the streets for the past couple of months.

Even the Supreme Court of India – which is controlled by the Modi government – has refused to grant stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which has triggered nationwide protests.

The 89-year-old Soros was speaking Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Regarding nationalism, he said that the biggest and most frightening setback has come in India where a democratically elected Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state.

In order to fight authoritarian governments, Soros has announced to start a global university with an investment of $1 billion. It will also handle other emerging issues such as climate change.

In a Q&A session during the event, Soros covered an array of issues including the autocratic rule of China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and the U.S. President Donald Trump.

