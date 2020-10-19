Drawing Room Party Leader Sonia Gandhi Says Modi Destroying Democracy

Instead of standing with the farmers in physical protests, Congress leaders are only issuing armchair statements and meaningless tweets.

By Rakesh Raman

Sonia Gandhi – the leader of the dying party Congress – once again attacked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his government on a number of issues.

Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi prefer to sit in their comfortable rooms and release their loose statements on Twitter about the working of the Modi government. The Congress party’s official Twitter wall is always full of tweets against Modi so much so that sometimes it gives the impression that it is Modi’s Twitter account.

While Congress is facing extinction because it has failed to challenge the anti-people policies of the Modi government, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are so obsessed with Modi that it has virtually become their day-to-night duty to criticize everything that Modi does.

Sonia Gandhi said Sunday (October 18) that India’s democracy under the Modi government is passing through its most tumultuous times. “There is a designed attack on our Constitution and our democratic traditions. Our country is ruled by a Government, which is systematically bartering the interests of our citizens at the altar of profiteering by a handful of Crony Capitalists,” Sonia Gandhi said in her statement.

She said that Modi’s BJP government has attacked the very foundation of our resilient agrarian economy by bringing in three anti-agriculture Black Laws and a conspiracy has been hatched to defeat the gains of ‘Green Revolution’.

“Lives and livelihoods of crores of farm laborers, leasehold farmers, small and marginal farmers, toiling laborers, and small shopkeepers are under attack. It is our solemn duty to join hands to defeat this sinister conspiracy,” the Congress president said.

But these are all hollow statements which cannot give any relief to the struggling farmers. Today, hundreds of thousands of farmers are protesting on roads to get three draconian farm laws introduced by the Modi government repealed.

Instead of standing with the farmers in physical protests, Congress leaders are only issuing armchair statements and meaningless tweets. They are repeatedly asserting that everything under Modi is bad, but they could never tell how they will save Indians from the excesses of the Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi also commented on the mismanagement of the Modi government in handling the coronavirus crisis, which has not only killed hundreds of thousands of Indians, but it has also shattered the Indian economy.

“The stark truth is that a Prime Minister, who promised to defeat coronavirus within 21 days, has abdicated his and his government’s responsibility towards the citizens. There is neither a plan nor strategic thinking, solution or way ahead in the fight against corona,” she said.

She asked citizens to stand up to the forces attacking India and its people and join hands to defeat the anti-democracy and autocratic designs of the ruling BJP.

