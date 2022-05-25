Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Government of Punjab
Punjab Minister Sacked and Arrested Under Corruption Charges

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann claimed today (May 24) that he has sacked the health minister Vijay Singla from his government for committing acts of corruption.

Mann also claimed that he has evidence against Singla, although he did not share it during his video message to announce the removal of the “corrupt” minister.

It is alleged that Singla was demanding one percent commission to award contracts to vendors. Soon after his removal, reportedly he was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Punjab Police.

CM Mann had received the complaint against the minister 10 days ago and after his termination from the ministry, he said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has always said that corruption will not be tolerated.

While Singla has not yet made any statement about the charges levelled against him, Mann claimed that Singla has admitted his crime.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed at Delhi Lokayukta and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, to start investigation into the alleged corruption cases of the ministers of Delhi Government and legislators (MLAs) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

