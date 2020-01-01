Real Voter News Magazine on Politics and Governance in India

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing Real Voter digital magazine. It focuses on politics and governance in India and covers the crucial issues that have an immediate impact on the lives of commoners in the country.

The main stories in the January 2020 issue of the Real Voter magazine are:

– Modi Govt Making Torturous Detention Centers for Muslims

– Can the Toothless NHRC Protect Human Rights in India?

– Economic Growth Slowed to a Six-Year Low in India: IMF

– German Student Asked to Leave India for Anti-Modi Protests

– U.S. Asks Modi Govt to Stop the Use of Force on Peaceful Protesters

– Delhi Congress Launches Onion Protest Against Modi and Kejriwal

– Online System Launched for Registration of Political Parties

– Support New Research Project on Corruption in India

– India Govt Introduces New GST System of Tax Returns

– Amit Shah Case: Lawyers Say Judge Loya Was Murdered

– Legal Case to Protect Human Rights from Pollution

– Rahul Gandhi Asks: Make in India or Rape in India?

– Indian Rebellion: People Revolt Against Hindu Rulers Modi and Shah

– Letter to Lokpal to Resolve a Chronic Case of Bureaucratic Corruption

– Delhi Election: Kejriwal Releases Misleading Slogan

– Consultative ​Paper​: Failure of Congress and the Road Ahead

– Corruption Case of Air India Man Sampathkumar

– Protests in India: Modi Govt Sends Gag Order to TV Channels

– Proposal for Political Communications and Research

– ECI Plans to Hold Delhi Election on EVMs. BJP Expected to Win

– Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Manhandled by UP Police

– Election and Destruction in Delhi

– Kailash Kher Song Reveals False Promises of Kejriwal and Misery in Delhi

You can download the Real Voter magazine and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could proactively support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.

The Real Voter magazine issues given below covered the Lok Sabha election 2019.

You can read the e-book versions of Real Voter magazine given below. Click the “Fullscreen” box to increase the size of the e-book.

Issue: May 16-31, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter May 16-31, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: May 1-15, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter May 1-15, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: April 16-30, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter April 16-30, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: April 1-15, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter April 1-15, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: March 16-31, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter March 16-31, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: March 1-15, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter March 1-15, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: February 16-28, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter February 16-28, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: February 1-15, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter February 1-15, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.

Issue: January 16-31, 2019

You can read the e-book version of Real Voter January 16-31, 2019 issue which is given below. Click here to download.