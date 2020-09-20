Remove Modi, Save India Agitation Launched by Indian Farmers

The protesters categorically said that in order to dislodge the dictatorial Modi government, people will have to come on the streets because the social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter cannot help continue this struggle effectively.

By Rakesh Raman

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The farmers – who are also supported by political parties and activists – hold placards that ask people to dethrone Modi to save India.

The agitation gained momentum after the Modi government passed today (September 20) two of the three main farm bills in Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid uproar and protests by opposition leaders.

Derek O’Brien, a leader of the Trinamool Congress, termed the government action a “murder of democracy.” All the opposition MPs (members of parliament) sat in protest inside the house, hampering the sanitization operations before the Lok Sabha session.

MORE PROTESTS

[ Defying Coronavirus, Protesters Throng Streets to Demand Putin’s Resignation ]

[ Protesters Demand Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Resignation ]

[ Russia Offers Military Support, as Protests Intensify in Belarus Over Rigged Election ]

[ Yashwant Sinha Urges to Start Street Protests Against “Deaf and Blind” Modi Govt ]

[ Down With Dictatorship: Thai Protesters Challenge Monarchy ]

The farmers as well as the opposition leaders assert that Modi – who is known for his affinity for his capitalist friends – is introducing new laws to harm the Indian farmers and help his rich friends.

This is the first major agitation by people against the Modi government after the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that drew international attention during the beginning of the year 2020.

The police had forcibly driven away the protesters from streets when the coronavirus lockdown was announced by Modi. In February, Delhi violence took place for which the Delhi Police has been arresting the peaceful anti-CAA protesters.

Many believe that some of the goons in Modi’s party BJP had instigated the crowds to attack Muslims in Delhi so that the anti-CAA protesters – mostly students – could be terrorized. A number of students who were leading the protests peacefully have been jailed by the Modi government under the draconian anti-terror laws.

Now again it is feared that if the farmers’ protests get intensified, the Modi government will even arrest civilized farmers under some harsh laws to imprison them. However, the protesters are determined to continue their protests against Modi and his anti-people actions.

The protesters categorically said that in order to dislodge the dictatorial Modi government, people will have to come on the streets because the social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter cannot help continue this struggle effectively.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.