Sedition Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for “Rape in India” Comment

A social worker has filed a sedition case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech on Thursday in Jharkhand when he said the “Make in India” slogan of PM Narendra Modi has changed to “Rape in India.”

Rahul Gandhi had said that the “Make in India” program that PM Modi had launched has failed and now the media reports mostly talk about increasing number of rapes in the country.

According to a Times of India report of Friday (December 13), a magisterial court in Indore has accepted the complaint and sent it to the special court in Bhopal that handles cases against lawmakers.

According to the report, the case has been filed under Section 124-A, 281, 153-A, 153-B, 159, 506, 268, 295, 503, 504 of IPC for hurting sentiments of people.

Rahul Gandhi had stated that the rising number of sexual assault against women has defamed the country globally. He supplemented his statement on Friday (December 13) by tweeting a video of Modi who had stated that India’s capital New Delhi is the “rape capital” of India.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters has quoted the most recent government data to report that more than 32,500 cases of rape were registered with the police in 2017, or on average 90 rape cases a day.

The Reuters report – which has mentioned about a number of recent rape cases – adds that Indian courts disposed of only about 18,300 cases related to rape that year, leaving more than 127,800 cases pending at the end of 2017.

As the crimes against women are increasing in India, the All India Mahila Congress – the women wing of Congress party – held a demonstration in Delhi on Friday to highlight the issue.