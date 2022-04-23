Students and Working Professionals Invited to Attend Online English Classes
अब इंगलिश सीखना हुआ आसान
आओ मिल कर सीखें इंगलिश
Learn English
RMN Foundation – which had been running its free school for deserving students at Sector 3, Dwarka, New Delhi – has now started free online classes for students in all age groups.
In the initial phase, the classes are being held to teach English reading, writing, speaking, and listening to students. Subsequently, other subjects will be covered.
The objective of these courses is to connect education with employability so that students could leverage their English language skills and domain knowledge to get a suitable job.
School students as well as students who have completed their education and working professionals can attend these English classes.
The subjects are being taught by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of this humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).
Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.
Of late, he has launched a public campaign which aims to get the directionless school education system in India revamped so that students can acquire contemporary skills that can help them progress in the modern information-driven world.
ADMISSION FORM
If you want to attend the classes, you can click here to fill out the online admission form.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
