Sushil Chandra Takes Over as Chief Election Commissioner of India

Sushil Chandra today (April 13) assumed charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, succeeding Sunil Arora who demitted the office a day before on 12th April, 2021 after completing his tenure.

Sushil Chandra has been serving in the Commission as Election Commissioner since 15 February 2019. He is also a Member of Delimitation Commission since 18th February 2020 looking after Delimitation of Jammu Kashmir UT.

Having held several posts in the Income-Tax Department for nearly 39 years, Sushil Chandra had also been Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman from 1st November 2016 – 14th February 2019.

In his new position, Chandra faces numerous challenges to save democratic systems in the country, as there are serious concerns over the fairness of elections because of vulnerable electronic voting machines (EVMs), dirty money in the form of electoral bonds, horse-trading to topple elected governments, bribes to voters, and so on.

As a people’s representative in the government, Sushil Chandra must ensure fairness of elections for every citizen, instead of blindly following the government’s diktats.