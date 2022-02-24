Truckers in the U.S. Protest Against Covid Restrictions

The Covid onslaught has not stopped in the U.S. despite some strict restrictions, including aggressive Covid-19 vaccination programs.

By Rakesh Raman

Hundreds of truckers and their supporters are participating in a protest march that commenced from California on Wednesday (February 23) to demand an end to Covid restrictions in the U.S.

Organized under “The People’s Convoy” banner, the protest – comprising a number of vehicles – is moving toward capital Washington where it is expected to reach by March 5. The campaign against mask mandates, vaccination requirements, and business shutdowns is inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada.

Canadian prime minister (PM) Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14 to deal with the truckers’ strike which was launched a couple of weeks ago to challenge the mandatory vaccination rules.

The organizers of The People’s Convoy demanded through their website that the declaration of national emergency concerning the Covid-19 pandemic be lifted immediately in the U.S. “To our brave and courageous neighbors to the North — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge — we join your call to Freedom with The People’s Convoy,” it was stated on the website.

The Covid onslaught has not stopped in the U.S. despite some strict restrictions, including aggressive Covid-19 vaccination programs being imposed by the Biden Administration. More than 940,000 people have died in the country as of February 24 and there were 78 million cases which are increasing on average at the rate of 80,000 per day. Also, nearly 3,000 people are dying in a day while the vaccines and restrictions failed to contain the contagion.

Although India is the most infected country in the world, the U.S. continues to top the official Covid disaster charts because India headed by an autocrat prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi coceals the actual data of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA). These dubious vaccines are being administered to gullible citizens in different parts of the world.

In a press release issued on February 20, The People’s Convoy said it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as Covid is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.

