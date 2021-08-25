U.S. Doctors File Petition with Supreme Court to Halt Vaccine Mandate 

America’s Frontline Doctors filed a petition for Writ of Mandamus with the Supreme Court to halt University of California’s vaccine mandate for students with natural immunity.

As vaccine mandates continue to be used to coerce healthy and Covid-recovered students and physicians to take vaccines at colleges across the country, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) is taking the fight over medical privacy and freedom to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The organization has announced the filing of a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus in a case involving the University of California system, which AFLDS claims is violating the rights of students, particularly those who have natural immunity, by forcing them to take the Covid vaccine. AFLDS argues that college-age students without comorbidities have a statistical 100% survival rate for Covid-19, even if left untreated.

The Supreme Court of India also issued a notice on August 9 to the Indian government to file its response on a petition seeking transparency of Covid-19 vaccine data. The petition filed by Jacob Pulayil has sought information on the clinical trials conducted for Covid-19 vaccines while there are serious doubts about the efficacy of Covid vaccines. The petition also sought an interim stay on vaccine mandates, particularly when the data on the effectiveness of vaccines is not available publicly.

A Writ of Mandamus is used when a lower Court has abused its discretion by ignoring the law and acting outside of its authority. In this case, AFLDS contends that the Federal District Court, where the case originated, abused its discretion by, among other things, committing an “extreme departure from law by asserting informed refusal of a genetic vaccine is not a fundamental right requiring strict scrutiny.”

“The lower court’s decision on this matter clearly applied the wrong legal standard,” stated AFLDS Legal Director Michael Hamilton. “The University of California has been ignoring the law and medical science to create an environment of coercion. Segregating healthy students and treating those who are Covid-recovered as second class is a dangerous scheme that cannot be allowed to continue.”

In the 54-page filing with the Court, AFLDS also points to the FDA’s own disclaimer listed on all fact sheets for Covid-19 vaccines which states, “It is your choice to receive or not receive the [Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen] Covid-19 Vaccine. Should you decide not to receive it; it will not change your standard medical care.” This precise language is required by Federal statute because Covid-19 vaccines are not FDA approved but rather are Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) only. The vaccines therefore cannot be mandated.

Further, AFLDS claims the District Court ignored the medical science related to natural immunity. The University of California’s own Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo provided expert testimony for the plaintiffs stating, “The indisputable scientific facts are that natural immunity exists and is not arbitrarily limited to 90 days…”

“It is our sincere hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will recognize that there are serious Constitutional issues here that are backed up by both law and science. The State of California has established a pattern of this abusive behavior and it must be stopped to protect public health, freedom and safety,” stated Hamilton.

If the Writ is granted, the District Court will be ordered to halt vaccine mandates for doctors and Covid-recovered students until lawsuits surrounding the various issues over the mandates are resolved.