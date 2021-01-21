U.S. Returns to Paris Agreement on Climate Change

The Paris Agreement will enter into force for the United States on 19 February 2021.

A new instrument of acceptance of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change by the United States was signed by President Joe Biden on 20 January 2021 and submitted to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the same day.

President Biden signed an executive order at the White House just hours after being sworn in, to reverse the previous administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 accord, which seeks to limit global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis,” the UN chief said in a statement.

The U.S. was among 194 countries that signed the Agreement in December 2015 under then President, Barack Obama. His successor, Donald Trump, announced three years later that the country would withdraw from the treaty, a decision which became effective last November.

The United States of America had signed the Paris Agreement on 22 April 2016 and expressed its consent to be bound by the Agreement by acceptance on 3 September 2016, before withdrawing from the Agreement as of 4 November 2020.

