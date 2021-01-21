President Biden Promises to Restore America’s Place in the World

After defeating Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, President Joe Biden assumed office as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20.

According to a White House statement, Biden has come at a time when the country is facing multiple crises including Covid-19, the resulting economic crisis, climate change, and racial inequity. Immediately after assuming office, President Biden took some initial actions to combat these challenges.

Starting today, according to the White House, the President will take decisive actions to address these challenges, prevent other harms, and restore America’s place in the world.

It was announced that President Biden has rejoined the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. He also issued a mask mandate on federal property, launching his “100 Day Masking Challenge” as part of his efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

It is largely believed that Biden’s predecessor Trump had reduced America to the level of a third-world dictatorship state. Trump was impeached by the House on January 13 for his alleged crimes and his trial is soon expected to begin.