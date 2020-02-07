UNESCO Chief Audrey Azoulay Discusses Education of Girls in India

The Director General of UNESCO Ms. Audrey Azoulay has commended India for promoting education of girls in the country. On a 3-day official visit to India, Ms Azoulay said on February 6 that India has influenced the vision and objectives of UNESCO through the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

She expressed confidence that India and UNESCO would carry forward this relationship further to realize their shared objectives.

Ms Azoulay and India’s Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal discussed the initiatives being taken by India in the education sector.

Ms Azoulay said that India’s role is crucial for realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She also made a special mention of the programs for enhancement of management skills of teachers and said that this gap was being felt in many other countries too.

The HRD Minister said India is working to further UNESCO’s objective of making quality education available to everyone. He added that a New Education Policy is on the anvil, which has been formulated after the largest ever process of consultation with stakeholders.

During their meeting on Tuesday (February 4), the Minister and Ms Audrey Azoulay signed the Operational Agreement extending the presence of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) for a further period of 5 years.

MGIEP is a New Delhi-based UNESCO’s Category 1 Research Institute, maintained wholly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development that focuses on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world.

In line with its vision of ‘Transforming Education for Humanity’, the institute’s programs and products are designed to mainstream social and emotional learning in education systems, innovate digital pedagogy and to put youth as global citizens at the center of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ms Audrey Azoulay was in New Delhi from the 4th to 6th of February 2020.