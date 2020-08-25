UNODC eLearning Platform Offers Free Courses to Tackle Crime and Corruption

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – which fights against illicit drugs, crime in all its forms, and terrorism – is offering its eLearning courses to law enforcement officers.

It delivers online training on international security threats such as organized crime, terrorism, illicit drugs, trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, wildlife & forest crime, and cybercrime.

The courses also cover border control, intelligence analysis, criminal investigations, anti-corruption, HIV/AIDS prevention, gender mainstreaming, human rights protection, and programme evaluation.

These courses, developed by leading international experts, enable law enforcement officers and other professionals to expand their knowledge and stay up to date with the international community’s fight against different crimes.

After successful completion of each module, participants are provided with a certificate issued by UNODC. UNODC’s eLearning platform offers self-paced online modules that are open to individuals and free of charge.

The platform also offers over 400 modules reserved for Member State institutions and International Organizations upon prior agreement with UNODC.