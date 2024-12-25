How Indian Bureaucrats Get Impunity in Corruption Cases

The following report describes how a slew of IAS officers facing corruption investigations are not being punished despite government directions. I sent the following reminder to authorities.

By Rakesh Raman

To December 23, 2024

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Copy for Urgent Action to: Cabinet Secretariat, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Lokpal of India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lt. Governor of Delhi

Subject (REMINDER): Ongoing Corruption Cases of Delhi IAS Officers

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and anti-corruption activist

Dear Authorities,

I am a government’s national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. Along with my regular editorial and social services, I run various environment protection, human rights protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns.

As an anti-corruption activist, I have recently compiled and released a comprehensive research report “India Corruption Research Report 2024” (ICRR 2024), which is the third annual report on corruption in India. I have also released the “India Judicial Research Report 2024” (IJRR) which describes various factors that are responsible for the downfall of the Indian judiciary. You can click here to download the ICRR 2024 and click here to download IJRR.

I am sending you this complaint as a reminder for the ongoing case of corruption involving 10 IAS officers in Delhi. Although the DoPT has repeatedly directed the Cabinet Secretariat to investigate this case and the Cabinet Secretariat informed me as an RTI response that the case is under investigation, no punitive action has been taken against the accused officers during the past couple of years. [ See Exhibits given below. ]

Rather, the criminality of IAS officers is increasing in this citywide construction-cum-corruption scandal including environment crime that is depriving hundreds of thousands of residents of their fundamental right to live in a clean, pollution-free environment. I also filed a complaint dated October 26, 2024 against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman (VC) Mr. Subhasish Panda, IAS, and other DDA officials involved in this scandal.

As bureaucratic and political corruption is increasing exponentially in India, it is essential to punish the corrupt and weed out corruption from the country. While my previous communications as well as government documents related to this case are given below, you are urged to begin a formal prosecution against the accused IAS officers.

If the corrupt government functionaries keep enjoying impunity, corruption will spread like a pandemic disease in all parts of the country and India will remain in the category of underdeveloped countries. You must realize that India is already being censured in all parts of the world for rampant corruption and human rights violations here. If you do not prosecute, convict, and imprison the corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, they will further tarnish India’s image and jeopardize our relations with other countries.

In view of these facts, I advise you to immediately issue prosecution notices to all the IAS officers (even if they have retired) and begin the prosecution process transparently while informing me at each step of the process. As I have explained the prosecution process for corruption cases in the “India Corruption Research Report 2024”, you can follow that process and let me know the action that you plan to take in this case.

International Appeal Since the administrative, democratic, and judicial systems have collapsed in India, I am in the process of mobilizing international support with the appeal to set up a special International Tribunal to punish the perpetrators of crimes against humanity and grand corruption crimes in india. It will work on the lines of the International Military Tribunal which was constituted at Nuremberg to prosecute Nazi war criminals for crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. You can click here to read the appeal that I am sending to various international authorities. | Rakesh Raman

As the petitioner in this case, I will be available to participate in the online hearings that you schedule to prosecute the IAS officers. With the hope that you will not brush this case of organized crime and corruption under the carpet, I request you for an immediate response.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email