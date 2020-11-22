UNODC Software to Help States Combat Money Laundering

The goAML application is the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) software products for Member States’ response to money laundering and terrorist financing. It is available to Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of Member States to support their work.

According to UNODC, money laundering and the financing of terrorism are global problems that threaten the security and stability of financial institutions and systems, undermine economic prosperity, and weaken governance systems.

Worldwide, FIUs play a leading role in the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) activities. They are responsible for receiving, processing, and analyzing reports made by financial institutions or other entities in accordance with the requirements of domestic AML/CTF laws and regulations.

Such reports and other information gathered by FIUs often provide the basis for investigations into money laundering, terrorist financing, and other serious offences. According to UNODC, it is currently engaged with 111 FIUs among which 56 have already deployed goAML.