Virtual Launch of 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report
On 23 June the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) will host its first-ever virtual launch of the 2020 GEM Report on inclusion and education: All means all.
The webinar will include a presentation of the 2020 GEM Report and an interactive discussion with inclusion and education champions, education policy makers, and donors.
Moderated by the GEM Report’s Advisory Board Chair and former Prime Minister Helen Clark the webinar will offer a deep dive into the 2020 GEM Report’s findings and recommendations.
The session will include welcome remarks from UNESCO’s Director-General Audrey Azulay, a presentation by the Report’s Director Manos Antoninis and an interactive dialogue on inclusive education with Brina Kei Maxino from the Philippines, a teacher (tbc), DFID Minister, and the Minister of Education from Sierra Leone.
