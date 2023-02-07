What Is the Real Box Office Collection of Pathaan?

Since there is no reliable source in India to know the true box office collection figures of movies, the filmmakers and actors tell lies about their films to falsely assert that their films are successful.

By Rakesh Raman

Film production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been claiming that its Bollywood film Pathaan is a huge success and the film – which was released on January 25 – has shattered many box office records.

In just 3 days of its release, according to YRF, Pathaan collected over Rs. 313 crore gross worldwide. And according to an NDTV report of today (February 6), the movie has collected Rs. 400 crore (~ US$ 50 million) by the 12th day of the release of the film.

But it appears that these are inflated revenue figures which are being cited to give a false impression about the popularity of the film. According to IMDb, which is the world’s leading source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, has stated that as of February 6, Pathaan has collected only about US$ 24 million which is approximately equal to Rs. 190 crore.

[ Note: RMN News Service cannot independently verify the Pathaan collection amount being quoted by YRF. ]

It is believed that most media outlets and the so-called movie analysts are bribed by the film companies to get good reviews and spread falsehood about their box office collections.

With this deception, the film companies woo gullible Indian moviegoers most of whom are illiterate and do not understand the content quality of films. Actually, a film like Pathaan – which stars an ordinary and ageing actor like Shah Rukh Khan – cannot succeed in India and abroad.

According to media reports, when the actor was asked about the real box office numbers of Pathaan, he evaded the question and gave a rude reply to the person who asked the question.

Obviously, there is a likelihood that YRF and Shah Rukh Khan himself are trying to gain public support by giving false information about the film and its commercial performance.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.